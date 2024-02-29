Musician and singer Cat Janice, known for her last viral song, "Dance You Outta My Head," passed away at the age of 31. Her family announced her death on Instagram, stating she was surrounded by loved ones when she breathed her last. The post reads, "We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of love received by Catherine and our family over the past few months." It further indicates that Cat's brother, @the_last_cubby, will manage her memorialised Instagram page. Richard Lewis, Comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm Star, Dies at 76 After Suffering Heart Attack.

RIP Cat Janice:

Singer Cat Janice has sadly passed away aged 31 after her battle with Cancer. Thoughts are with the family. pic.twitter.com/FhcIEHRrFP — Pubity (@pubity) February 28, 2024

Cat Janice's Family Confirms Her Demise:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Janice (@cat.janice)

