The first match of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 will start at 2.30 PM sharp today (February 18). It's going to be a match between Kiccha Sudeepa's Karnataka Bulldozers against Jisshu's Bengal Tigers. Now, ahead of the game, fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement. Right from sharing the cricket ground scenes to re-tweeting LIVE feed, fans are going crazy over CCL 2023. Check it out. Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch the First Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

'Boss'

'Watch Him in Action'

'Ready'

'Mind Blowing'

This is really so much amazing and mind blowing i can't wait to see this..#CCL2023 pic.twitter.com/940cybU9RM — saanskaari launda💖 (@ponneysharma) February 18, 2023

'Live'

CCL 2023 LIVE - Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers | Match 1 #A23 #HappyHappyCCL https://t.co/TTtzG7EqHf — CCL (@ccl) February 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)