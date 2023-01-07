On Friday (Jan 6), Celine Dion fans gathered in large numbers outside Rolling Stone’s New York City headquarters with protest signs, after the legendary singer was excluded from the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' list published by the mag on January 1. Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome, an Incurable Neurological Disorder; Watch Titanic Singer Make This Revelation in an Emotional Video.

Watch Celine Dion Fans Protesting:

Celine Dion fans protesting outside the Rolling Stone offices after the publication excluded her from their ‘200 Best Singers of All Time’ list. https://t.co/1H0lpNw5w3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)