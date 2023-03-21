Cultural misunderstandings can happen to anyone anywhere. Such misunderstandings can be rectified With the help of dialogue and education. Things are not the same if you happen to be a K-pop celebrity with millions of social media then such misunderstanding can come under lights and create a mess. Along those lines, K-pop group TWICE’s Chaeyoung recently experienced such mishap. Chaeyoung apologized on Instagram for uploading a picture of herself wearing a shirt that she did not realize contained a swastika. TWICE's Nayeon Becomes First K-Pop Soloist To Spend 5 Weeks on Billboard 200 and Artist 100.

Check Her Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 채영 (CHAEYOUNG) (@chaeyo.0)

Check The Tweet Here:

#CHAEYOUNG of #TWICE apologizes to fans after posting an Instagram photo of her wearing a t-shirt with a swastika on it: “I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore.” pic.twitter.com/UixdkGf192 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2023

