Chandni Bhabhda, a popular mimicry artist, gained fame for impersonating Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. The 24-year-old influencer recently made a major announcement on social media, revealing her purchase of a brand new home in Mumbai. According to reports, this luxurious apartment was previously owned by Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the pictures shared by the young social media sensation from the pooja ceremony of her new home. Rajkummar Rao Buys Janhvi Kapoor’s Luxurious Juhu Flat for a Whopping Rs 44 Crore – Reports.

Chandni Bhabhda’s New Flat In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandni Bhabhda 🧿 (@chandnimimic)

Was It Owned By Akshay Kumar?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

