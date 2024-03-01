The Celebrity Cricket League is back with its 10th edition in 2024. Chennai Rhinos faced Bhojpuri Dabbanggs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Chennai Rhinos won the toss and opted to bowl first. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Chennai Rhinos displayed exceptional bowling skills, restricting their opponents to a mere 59 runs, marking the lowest team total in the tournament's history. Despite the absence of their captain, Arya, the Chennai Rhinos exhibited remarkable teamwork and determination, securing a comfortable victory over the Bhojpuri Dabbanggs. Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers CCL 2024 Match Update: Riteish Deshmukh's Team Beats Indrajith Sukumaran's Boys in First Match of Celeb Cricket Tournament - See Score Summary Inside!.

