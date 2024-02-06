Country music icon Toby Keith has passed away at the age of 62. The music legend lost his battle with cancer on February 5 and died, according to his official social media accounts. Earlier in 2022, Keith had announced that he would be undergoing treatment for stomach cancer. The official statement released on the singer's account read, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time." The country music icon was famous for his songs "Should've Been a Cowboy", "How Do You Like Me Now?!", "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue" among others. Country Singer Toby Keith Opens Up About His Battle With Stomach Cancer, Says He Wants To Spend Time With Family.

Check Out the Official Statement Released on Toby Keith’s Account:

