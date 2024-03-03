Diljit Dosanjh's spirited vibe and talent to unite Bollywood's greatest stars on the dance floor made Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-marriage celebrations a blast. The event was a tribute to love and displayed the charm that Diljit brings to every show. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others joined him on stage. Upon leaving Jamnagar, the singer posted several clips of his performance at Anant Radhika’s wedding festivities. He wished Anant Bhai & Radhika the best and said, “Congratulations To Anant Bhai & Radhika 😊 You Guys Look Very Cute Together.” Shah Rukh Khan Grooves to ‘Lover’ With Diljit Dosanjh, Daughter Suhana Khan Joins Them at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (Wa tch Video).

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)