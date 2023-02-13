Rihanna performed at the Superbowl halftime and Donald Trump has taken the opportunity to attack her saying her performance was "the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history". He also insulted her stylist. Rihanna wore a red jumpsuit which also revealed her baby bump.

View Donald's Tweet on Rihanna Here:

Donald Trump attacks Rihanna, calls her halftime show the “worst” in Super Bowl history. pic.twitter.com/p0bXy1ua9P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

