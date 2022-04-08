Lilly Singh met Drew Barrymore on the talk show The Drew Barrymore Show where two danced and lip-synced to Akshay Kumar – Shilpa Shetty’s iconic song “Chura Ke Dil Mera”. The video has taken internet by storm and Akshay dropped a comment saying, ‘This is all’.

Drew Barrymore And Lilly Singh Grooving To ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Akshay Kumar Reacts

Drew Barrymore and Lilly Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

