Just in case, you are from India and missed out watching the critically acclaimed film Dune starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac among others, then here's a piece of good news. As the Denis Villeneuve directorial is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video from March 25. Oscars 2022 Nominations: From Belfast, Don’t Look Up to Dune; Check Out the Nominees for Best Picture at 94th Academy Awards.

Dune On Amazon Prime Video:

#Dune is coming to Amazon Prime Video India, March 25 in all regional languages. pic.twitter.com/6VqZofdSMx — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)