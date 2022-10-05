Dussehra or Vijayadashami is one of the most auspicious festivals that is celebrated with great zeal across the country. The festival of Navratri has been celebrated in full glory this year and one can see the enthusiasm amongst the devotees. Dussehra is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and on this auspicious festive occasion there are many celebs who have extended heartfelt wishes to fans and it includes Chiranjeevi, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn among others. Dussehra 2022: Swades, Ra One, Brahmastra – 5 Films That Showcased the Essence of the Festival Beautifully.

Jr NTR

మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 5, 2022

Sudheer Babu

Light over darkness.. Good over evil.. May we rise above all odds that come our way! Wishing you and yours a very happy Dussehra! #HappyDusshera — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 5, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Adnan Sami

Simran

Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil this Dussehra 🙏 May this auspicious day bring you love, luck and happiness✨ #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/Aj1MC2VA7a — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) October 5, 2022

Preity Zinta

Celebrating the victory of good over evil! Happy Dussehra to all. #ting pic.twitter.com/PkcKBqCVhb — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 5, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Happy Dussehra 🙏 Source: The Ranveer Show pic.twitter.com/CyYwKhPhzb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 5, 2022

Gopichand

May this Dussehra dispel gloom and misery and bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Dussehra😊 pic.twitter.com/wAiIOSAJZ5 — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) October 5, 2022

