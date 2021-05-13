As many across the globe are celebrating Eid today (May 13), many celebrities took to their social media and wished fans on auspicious occasion. From Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to Dulquer Salmaan, many stars said Eid Mubarak to their admirers. Check it out.

Abhishek Bachchan

Manoj Bajpayee

Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021

Subhash Ghai

Eid Mubarak For the unity peace n welfare Of India N human health world over. 🙏🏽 With love all over Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍 SG🙏 ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ ⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Anubhav Sinha

Wishes valid for two days. https://t.co/TFdKH40Rvl — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)