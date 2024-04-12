The song “Tujhe Dekha Toh” is one of the iconic tracks from the blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. Picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this particular song has captured the hearts of Bollywood lovers worldwide. Over the years, several actors have offered their own renditions of this beloved classic. Now Israeli star Tsahi Halevi has also joined the bandwagon. A video of the Fauda fame actor circulating online showcases him beautifully singing this popular song. Shah Rukh Khan Croons 'Tujhe Dekha To' From DDLJ for Kajol at Red Sea International Film Festival (Watch Video).

Tsahi Halevi Singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ Song

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: Israeli series Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi sings a few lines from Hindi song 'Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. pic.twitter.com/f41s7aWzIG — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)