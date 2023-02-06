The 2023 Grammy Awards pulled out the big guns when First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, walked out on stage. Presenting the award for Best Song of the Year, Jill Biden received a standing ovation from the audience. Grammys 2023 Winners Live Updates: Samara Joy Wins Best New Artist at 65th Annual Grammy Awards - See Full List.

Check Out Jill Biden at the 2023 Grammy Awards:

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden presenting at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/a61BVuKbMp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

Standing ovation for surprise #Grammys presenter Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States pic.twitter.com/nhh9pVjX5r — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023

