If you're a Scooby-Doo fans then this might break your heart. Recently actor Freddie Prinze Jr. said he had zero interest of ever reprising his role in the third franchise. The actor, who played Fred in two early 2000 live action films released by Warner Bros feels he should have skipped it. When asked if he would ever reprise his role, Prinze Jr said, “There was too much bait and switch on the first one, the studio wasn’t honest with me." I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr In Talks To Reprise Their Roles in The Thriller Franchise.

Check The Post Here:

