On March 16, 2024, late Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh announced the birth of their son by sharing an adorable picture. He even shared that the newborn baby and his wife are doing well. Right after sharing the good news, a video from the hospital, where Charan Kaur gave birth to their son, has surfaced online. It showcases the 58-year-old’s moments heading towards the labour room to Balkaur Singh embracing the baby boy, this viral video encapsulates the raw emotions of love and joy. Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Charan Kaur, Expresses Gratitude and Shares Pic of Their Son on Social Media.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents And His Baby Brother

So happy to see Sidhu Moosewala’s parents happy again! God bless the little one. pic.twitter.com/0G7TglVWJq — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 17, 2024

