Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, it commemorates the birth of the Lord Ganesha. On this auspicious occasion, many celebs including Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn have extended heartfelt greetings to fans. Take a look at their wishes below: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: From Deva Shree Ganesha to Mourya Re, 5 Popular Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Ganeshotsav! (Watch Videos).

Akshay Kumar

Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/O7uV1fDoz6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 31, 2022

Jr NTR

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు వినాయక చవితి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 31, 2022

R Madhavan

Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day.❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 *Ganpati Bappa Maurya* pic.twitter.com/CvhbIqkQHx — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 31, 2022

Ajay Devgn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Gopichand

Wishing a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.#HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ydczNp8H9T — Gopichand (@YoursGopichand) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)