Google Year in Search 2023: Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Angus Cloud, Jimmy Buffett - Check Top 10 Most Searched Celeb Passings Globally - See Full List

The Google Year in Search 2023 highlights the collective global interest in celebrity passings, with Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Angus Cloud, and Jimmy Buffett being some among the top 10 most searched in this category. The list underscores the profound impact these individuals had on audiences worldwide, sparking widespread curiosity and remembrance following their respective deaths. May they rest in peace. Google Year in Search 2023: Jeremy Renner, Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Kiara Advani Among 10 Most Searched Actors Globally - See Full List!

View Top 10 Most Searched Celeb Passings:

