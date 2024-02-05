Ustad Zakir Hussain has made history by becoming the first-ever Indian artist to win three awards at the Grammys in 2024. The tabla maestro picked up the Best Music Performance category award for "Pashto." Zakir Hussain also won the categories Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for "As We Speak" and the Best Global Music Album awards for "This Moment" album. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media, dropping a post dedicated to Ustad Zakir Hussain for his Grammy Triumph. An elated Manish Malhotra shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of Zakir Hussain and wrote, "Many congratulations @zakirhq9 Sir for being the first Indian artist ever to win 3 Grammy Awards on a single night It was an Honour to Dress and Style you in Our Indian Tuxedo". Grammys 2024: Ustad Zakir Hussain Wins 3 Awards, Including Best Global Music Performance for 'Pashto'.

Check Out Manish Malhotra’s Instagram Post Here:

