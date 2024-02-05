Legendary jazz-fusion pioneers Shakti made India proud at the Grammys, taking home the award for Best Global Music Album for their critically acclaimed comeback album, "This Moment." Released in June 2023, the album features eight new compositions and performances by the iconic quintet - John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V. Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. Grammys 2024: Dua Lipa Captivates the Audience With Her Electrifying Performance on 'Dance the Night' From Barbie (Watch Videos).

India Wins at Grammys 2024:

