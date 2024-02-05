Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy at the 66th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 4. The singer won two Grammys at the event and glamorously marked her presence at the award ceremony with a stylish ensemble. While accepting her award for the Record of the Year for her song "Flowers", Miley concluded her speech on a hilarious note. The singer said, "I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear...bye" and walked off the stage. Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Tina Turner As She Ignites the Stage With Fiery 'Flowers' Performance (Watch Videos).

Check Out the Video Here:

“i don’t think I forgot anyone but i might’ve forgotten underwear” MILEY CYRUS ALWAYS GONNA BE ICONIC#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DsSit9iTsw — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)