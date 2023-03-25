After Selena Gomez dropped a note asking everyone to bring an end to the hate drama over her rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber, the latter shared a post to thank the singer for speaking out for her. She penned a lengthy note and mentioned in it, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.” Hailey also wrote, “In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.” Selena Gomez Reveals Hailey Bieber Told Her That She’s Receiving Death Threats; Singer Urges Everyone To Stop the Hate Drama (View Post).

Hailey Bieber’s Insta Post Thanking Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram/@haileybieber)

