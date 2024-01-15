On the auspicious of Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu, celebrities have extended their heartfelt festive greetings. This auspicious Hindu festival, known by various names, is observed to mark a new beginning. The festival, which is marked by a variety of rituals and tradition, is a time of celebration and thanks giving. On this occasion, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan, R Madhavan and many other celebrities have wished fans on social media. Take a look at the posts below: Makar Sankranti 2024: Magh Mela Begins With a Holy Dip in River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun

Hrithik Roshan

Wishing all you beautiful people a very Happy Makar Sankranti, joyful Uttarayan & a prosperous Pongal! ♥️ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2024

Iswarya Menon

This village belle wishes you all a happy Pongal & Makara Sankranthi 🍃🥰💚 Wishing you all a year as sweet as sugarcane 😘 . 📸 @camsenthil pic.twitter.com/khpoSiMIM1 — ISWARYA MENON 🌸 (@Ishmenon) January 14, 2024

R Madhavan

Wish you all a very, very happy Pongal. May this harvest season, bring you all the love luck, peace and joy that you deserve and more.🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/7yvqYigbJp — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 15, 2024

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Neha Sharma

Dhanush

Wishing you all a Blessed,Divine Pongal 🌞🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/ty4ZRf1rRL — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 15, 2024

Ritu Varma

Wishing everyone a very happy Sankranthi and Pongal!! 💙🦋🪁✨ pic.twitter.com/eaGdtLPIQr — Ritu Varma (@riturv) January 15, 2024

