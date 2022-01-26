India is commemorating the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. As the nation celebrates this day, many celebrities have extended R-Day wishes on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and many other celebs have wished the people of the country on this day.

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Mammootty

Mahesh Babu

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it🙏🏻 Happy Republic Day India 🇮🇳 Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2022

Mohanlal

Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/2QKBUpoqxi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2022

Dia Mirza

Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties 🙏🏻🙏🏻 “To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures;”#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MIBtVJLJAw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 26, 2022

Ram Charan

Pa Ranjith

Jr NTR

Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day. గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

Ajay Devgn

Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

