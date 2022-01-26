India is commemorating the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. As the nation celebrates this day, many celebrities have extended R-Day wishes on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu and many other celebs have wished the people of the country on this day.
Amitabh Bachchan
View this post on Instagram
Mammootty
Happy Republic Day#RepublicDay #73rdRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/FVyaqZf5cp
— Mammootty (@mammukka) January 26, 2022
Mahesh Babu
Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it🙏🏻
Happy Republic Day India 🇮🇳
Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2022
Mohanlal
Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/2QKBUpoqxi
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2022
Dia Mirza
Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfill our duties 🙏🏻🙏🏻
“To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures;”#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/MIBtVJLJAw
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 26, 2022
Ram Charan
Happy 73rd Republic Day !#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/FyQl0TNoEp
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 26, 2022
Pa Ranjith
Happy Republic day. #jaibhim #republicdayindia #BabasahebAmbedkar #Republicday2022 pic.twitter.com/dEUoxa6ThJ
— pa.ranjith (@beemji) January 26, 2022
Jr NTR
Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day.
గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు.
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022
Ajay Devgn
What they can do, I can’t. Truly remarkable🙏#HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/mIoNr8WI4n
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 26, 2022
Mira Rajput
View this post on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
View this post on Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)