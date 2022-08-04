'Har Ghar Tiranga' anthem has been unveiled. The song featured prominent faces of several sports persons and actors. The song has been made as a symbol to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The anthem video showcased actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, Anushka Sharma, Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem Gives Tuneful Salute to Indian Tricolour Flag; Features Prominent Actors and Sports Figures Celebrating 75 Years of Independence (Watch Video).

Here's A Look At Every Actor Seen On 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Anthem:

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Prabhas

Prabhas in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn in Har Ghar Tiranga Anthem (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Check Out The Song:

