76th Emmy Awards to Take Place on September 15, Deets Inside
Nominations will be announced on July 17 ahead of the ABC telecast. The 76th ceremony marks the second Emmy Awards of 2024, after Hollywood’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed the 2023 Emmys from September 18 to January 15.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 10, 2024 10:14 PM IST