The 76th Emmy Awards will return to their regular schedule, and ABC will air them on September 15. The ceremony was delayed for eight months due to strikes by writers and actors, which resulted in two Primetime Emmy ceremonies in 2024, marking the first time in Emmy's history. The Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles will host the event, which will be broadcast live coast to coast from 8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT. The eligibility window for this year's awards will include a series that premiered between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. Currently, details about the host and producers are to be announced soon. Emmy Awards 2024 Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch The 75th Award Show On TV and Online?.

76th Emmy Awards To Return on September 15