Australian actor Hugh Jackman was one of the 87,242 spectators at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground who witnessed the emergence of a new kid on the block, Sam Konstas, during the Boxing Day Test match. The 56-year-old famous for the portrayal of Marvel comics superhero Wolverine looked sharp in a beige suit and powder blue shirt as he applauded the marvellous debut of the 19-year-old Australian cricketer against India in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Sam Konstas surprised everyone with his power-hitting in his knock of 60 runs off 65 deliveries. Hugh Jackman took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share an appreciation post as he wrote, “Sensational day at @MCG . @ausmencricket . Sam Konstas. 19 years old. First ball. [sic]” Sam Konstas, apart from blasting Indian bowlers all around the ground, also got in a war of words with star Indian batsman and his “childhood hero”, Virat Kohli, after the 36-year-old shoulder charged at him! Australia chose to bat first after winning the toss. At the end of Day 1, the home side was 311/6, with Steve Smith batting at 68 not out and captain Pat Cummins at 8.

'Wolverine' Actor Hugh Jackman Lauds 19-yr-Old Australian Cricketer Sam Konstas

