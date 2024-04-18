Recently, a fake trailer of Henry Cavill playing the role of James Bond has gone viral online. After Daniel Craig last played the iconic role in 2021, many A-listers have been speculated to reprise the role. Now, a spoof trailer titled Bond 26, starring Henry Cavill as the main man, with Margot Robbie portraying his Bond girl, is being widely circulated online. The video begins with various shots beginning with Robbie's voice narrating, "We're not like others. we can have much more than anyone else. The problem is that the world is too small for both of us." The video later follows various action-packed sequences. The fan-made trailer, uploaded by KH Studio on their YouTube channel on April 13, has already garnered almost 2.5 million views on YouTube only. Henry Cavill’s Super Announcement: Expecting First Child With Natalie Viscuso!.

Watch Bond 26 Trailer:

