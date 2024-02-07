Get ready for the prequel to A Quiet Place with the arrival of its first trailer. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, A Quiet Place Day One explores the beginnings of an alien invasion, forcing humanity into silence. Revealing the dystopian world's origins, the trailer hints at the chaos that led to the events of the previous films. With stars like Lupita Nyong'o and Djimon Hounsou, viewers can anticipate intense confrontations with the creatures, shedding light on the initial moments of terror in places like New York City. Prepare for a gripping journey as survival instincts clash with the deadly creatures' acute hearing. The film releases in theatres on June 25, 2024. Super Bowl 2024: Deadpool 3, A Quiet Place Day One, IF and More - Trailers Expected to Land During Movie Spots.

A Quiet Place Day One Trailer

