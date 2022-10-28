Marvel Studios and Disney+ are working on a new project titled Vision Quest. According to reports by One Take News, Marvel Studios is assembling a writers’ room for the series and it is still speculated if Paul Bettany will be reprising the role. WandaVision had already shown Vision Quest incapable of feeling emotions, something that leads to the separation of him and Wanda. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Early Reactions Out! Critics Are in Awe of Letitia Wright’s Marvel Movie.

Take a look at the tweet below:

