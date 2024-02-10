The 13th annual Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards saw a star-studded gathering of Hollywood icons and Australian TV personalities, including Cate Blanchett, Simon Baker, and Rebel Wilson, at the glamorous Gold Coast ceremony. Margot Robbie was honoured with the 2024 Trailblazer Award, while Sophie Wilde clinched the Best Lead Actress in Film for her role in Talk to Me, and Aswan Reid secured the Best Lead Actor in Film for his performance in The New Boy. Rebel Wilson and Harry Connick Jr to Host AACTA Awards 2024.

