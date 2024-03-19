British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the coveted role of James Bond, according to Insiders. Known for his roles in the Kick-Ass movies, Taylor-Johnson is expected to succeed Daniel Craig as Agent 007, having portrayed MI6's iconic spy for 15 years. As per The Sun's report, a formal offer awaits Taylor-Johnson's acceptance, with Eon Productions ready to proceed once he signs the contract. An official announcement is anticipated in the coming days, marking a significant development in the iconic franchise's history. Aaron Taylor-Johnson Emerges As Top Contender To Play the Next James Bond – Reports.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play The Iconic 007

