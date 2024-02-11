The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers isn't the only story generating buzz. Taylor Swift's support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has drawn mixed reactions, with some fans labelling her a 'distraction.' However, Grammy-winning singer Adele has stepped up to defend her friend. A video shared on social media shows Adele bravely supporting both Swift and the Chiefs, reminding everyone that she's "a football fan too." Taylor Swift Is Attending Super Bowl 2024, Confirms Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter.

Adele Is Supporting Chiefs to Win Super Bowl:

Adele says she will be supporting the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift and defends her from football fans: “All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f*cking life. She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch.” pic.twitter.com/ax5YMoynpB — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2024

