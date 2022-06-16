Aquaman actress Amber Heard is definitely not moving on despite making such pleas more than once. The 36-year-old, in her first interview with NBC News morning show Today’s Savannah Guthrie, claimed to still love her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. This comes days after Amber Heard was found guilty of defaming Depp and acting with malicious intent against him. A Virginia jury ordered her to pay more than 10 million dollars to the Pirates of The Caribbean actor. Netizens are having difficulty digesting The Rum Diary actress’s claim of loving her former husband after accusing him of every possible heinous act and dragging him through hell at every possible opportunity she got. Twitterati seems convinced Amber Heard is an obsessive, jilted lover who will just not let go of her ‘target’ aka her ex-husband. They suggest Johhny Depp obtain a permanent restraining order against her.

Here's a Clip of Amber Heard Professing Love For Johnny Depp:

.@SavannahGuthrie: On the first day of the trial you issued a statement, and part of the statement said, 'I still have love for Johnny.' Amber Heard: Yes. SG: Is that still true? AH: Yes. SG: After everything? AH: Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart. pic.twitter.com/h49L6XdYuR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 15, 2022

This Is How Twitter Reacted:

Amber's Friend Confirming Actress Having 'Three-Way Affair' With Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne

Johnny, Glad You Walked Out Of It Alive

Johnny needs to get a RO on this woman ASAP , she is never gonna leave him alone , this woman is just obsessed with him — loretta rowell (@lorettarwll) June 15, 2022

RUN Not Walk

Johnny Depp needs to get an injunction and/or a restraining order against Amber Heard. She’s will not let him go. — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) June 15, 2022

Scary AF

"I love him....I loved him with all my heart"..Amber Heard on her feelings about Johnny Depp.... She will NEVER let him go...that's what abusers do....try to maintain a hold over their victim...time for Johnny to get a restraining order I think!! pic.twitter.com/xInSDkhTqb — Jen 🏴‍☠️ ⚔ 🏴‍☠️ (@No_Reason_Jenz) June 15, 2022

Sick Obsession

Wow...Amber Heard, the abuser, says that she still loves him....he needs a restraining order against her. This is not love, but a sick obsession. Thank goodness he got away. #AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser https://t.co/tWVUn7wXUC — JibberJab (@littlemismagic) June 15, 2022

She Needs Help

Amber Heard needs to be criminally charged for what she’s done & what she’s continuing to do, and Johnny Depp needs to seriously consider getting a restraining order against her. She is genuinely dangerous. — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 14, 2022

She Should Move On

I've never seen a real victim saying she or he loves his/her abuser.Amber Heard said on national tv that she still loves Johnny Depp,someone get a restraining order and an injuction,please,this is so scary.She will never move on! — Mione48 (@Mione48) June 15, 2022

Her Obsession With Depp Is Making The World Uncomfortable

the whole world should get a restraining order against Amber Heard — mar (@vaersac) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)