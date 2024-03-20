The latest trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two unveils a compelling glimpse into the upcoming instalment of the FX horror series, spotlighting an intimate moment between two of its stars. Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian take centre stage in this compelling trailer, hinting at a storyline that promises to delve deeper into the dark and mysterious world the series is known for. The trailer's focus on the shared kiss between the protagonists hints at the intriguing dynamics and relationships that unfold, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next instalment of American Horror Story (AHS). American Horror Story Delicate: Emma Roberts Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous in Creepy New Poster for Upcoming Series! (View Pic).

Watch American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two Trailer