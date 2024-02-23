Andy Cohen has issued an apology to Brandi Glanville after she accused him of sexual harassment over an "inappropriate" joke. Cohen responded via X (formerly known as Twitter), acknowledging the jest involving Glanville and her friend, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain. Glanville claimed that Cohen had "boasted" about wanting to "sleep with another Bravo star" while thinking about her and even suggested a FaceTime encounter to demonstrate the act. Cohen expressed regret for his actions and acknowledged the joke's inappropriateness. Andy Cohen Calls Out James Corden for 'Ripping Off' His 'Watch What Happens Live' Set, Says 'I Don't Feel Totally Part of the Late-Night Television Group'.

Any Cohen's Post:

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

