Angus Cloud's death shook definitely shook many. Dying at the age of 25, the star's death was confirmed by his friends and family who didn't reveal the cause of death, but did hint at the fact that the late actor had been dealing with many mental health issue. Now, in a report from TMZ, it's being reported that Cloud's mom made a call to 911 about a "possible drug overdose" right before the news of the actor's passing came out. Angus Cloud Dies at 25; Euphoria Star’s Family Issues Statement.

Check Out the Tweet:

Angus Cloud’s mother made a 911 call reporting a “possible overdose” before he was pronounced dead at the scene, TMZ reports. 🔗: https://t.co/O8LQrua7Lk pic.twitter.com/T7odZjR9HB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)