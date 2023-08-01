Fans were left shocked when it was announced that actor Angus Cloud sadly passed away at the age of 25. Best known for starring as Fez in Euphoria, the actor had amassed a good enough following and tributes for him have been pouring in. One of those tributes came from his Euphoria co-star Javon Walton who played the role of Ashtray in the series and shared majority of his scenes with him. Posting a photo alongside Cloud on Instagram, Walton captioned the post with "rest easy brother." Angus Cloud Dies at 25; Euphoria Star’s Family Issues Statement.

Check Out Javon Walton's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javon "Wanna" Walton (@onwardwanna)

