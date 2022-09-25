A new photo of Scott Lang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has leaked and it looks like one of our favourites will be going through quite a lot in this movie. Featuring Scott Lang with a bloody face, the character looks shocked and injured in this new still. This has lead fans to speculate the fact that maybe the Avenger won't be making it out alive from this. Here are some of the reactions to the photo. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania SDCC Teaser Leaks Online; Promo Featured First Look at Jonathan Majors' Kang and Bill Murray!

He Better Not Hurt Scott!

Uncomfortable...

Scott Lang is such a sweet little guy that this image is like genuinely uncomfortable to look at It’s like winnie the pooh’s getting water boarded pic.twitter.com/Wy7fWOLzLT — Cum Doner (@BorkEternal) September 24, 2022

The Perfect Meme!

Me jumping to the screen to save Scott from dying in quantumania pic.twitter.com/R1dGsYYB2G — Brian | She-Hulk era (@BrianScottLang) September 20, 2022

RIP Scott Lang!

He is done. He is finished. RIP Scott Lang! pic.twitter.com/VpNNCwPn9a — Marc (@MarAbh999) September 24, 2022

Chances Are Looking Slim...

Yeeeeaaaaaaa Scott ain't making out of Quantumania pic.twitter.com/B33UihriRV — Mr. Brightside (@_CRSCNDLLS_) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)