Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently revealed about her secret marriage to musician Malcolm McRae in 2022, was spotted alongside her husband at an NBA game between New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls hosted at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photos of the couple depict them strolling hand in hand. The actress donned a striking all-leather outfit featuring lace-up pants and a coordinating motorcycle jacket adorned with numerous zippers. Complementing her ensemble with trendy sunglasses and silver accessories, she carried a red purse and a black cap in her hand. Malcolm exuded elegance in formal attire. Anya Taylor-Joy Is Married! Furiosa–A Mad Max Saga Actress Reveals She Secretly Married Musician Malcolm McRae in 2022 (View Pics).

Anya Taylor-Joy And Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae attend the New York Knicks vs Chicago Bull game at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/fJX17jkScR — 21 (@21metgala) April 14, 2024

