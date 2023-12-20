Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, is the 15th and final installment in the DC Extended Universe. The live-action sequel film directed by James Wan is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 22. But ahead of it, some were lucky to watch the film during the special ‘fan screening’. Those who watched this superhero flick have labelled the Jason Momoa-starrer as a ‘satisfying sequel’. Some even praised Amber Heard’s role as Mera in the film. Besides that, some even went gaga over the visuals of Aquaman 2. Check out some of the early reactions on the film below: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer: Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry Fights Fierce Battle With Black Manta to Protect Atlantis and His Family (Watch Video).

'Mera's Scenes Were Good'

'A Satisfying Sequel'

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a satisfying sequel, impressing with an improved story, visuals, and a badass villain. Despite flaws like missed jokes, mediocre acting, and lazy dialogue, it remains a decent DCEU film! 6.5/10#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom#Aquaman2 pic.twitter.com/fYO7IMKxWw — Ben (@Ben_vlbd) December 19, 2023

To All Heard Fans

Amber Heard Fans ! Pls watch @aquamanmovie #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom . The story and the screentime of AH was not altered. 5/5 stars. Thank you James Wan pic.twitter.com/xVLU3vtmjP — FRANCIS VIIPERI (@FrancisViiperi) December 20, 2023

'Mera The Heart Of The Film'

Amber/Mera’s story is the heart of the film. She has approximately as much screentime as Patrick Wilson (so she has as much of a supporting role as he does). Presenting: The Queen. #OnlyForMera #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/marxKDVehh — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@LeaveHeardAlone) December 20, 2023

Applauding The Cinematography

Just watched #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom. Does it live up the first movie? Almost. Everything about this movie is...okay, with the script imo being the weakest part. Except the cinematography, James Wan deliver. Overall, it's a ⭐7.5/10 for me pic.twitter.com/HCrlQCp5Hl — rèza ardiansyah (@_rezardiansyah_) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)