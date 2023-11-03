Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were photographed together during their recent outing in LA. But the new pics of the couple have sparked rumours of them expecting first child. The pics show Robert’s girlfriend Suki with a visibly growing belly leading to speculations that she is pregnant. The actress, who is a relationship with The Batman actor since mid-2018, was dressed up in grey sweat shorts and zip-up sweater. The couple has not made any announcement on this pregnancy news. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Cozy Up in LA, Sporting Casual Chic Looks! (View Pics).

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/AxQdXTmNgi — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

Is Suki Waterhouse Pregnant?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse spotted on a hike in Los Angeles! 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/7pUE7484U3 — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) November 2, 2023

