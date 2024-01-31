Argylle, a spy action comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more, hits theatres on February 2. The plot follows introverted spy novelist Elly Conway, drawn into real espionage as her stories align with a sinister syndicate. Early reviews praise the two-hour-nineteen-minute film as entertaining but exhausting, lauding the cast and plot twists. Check out audience reactions here. Argylle: Dua Lipa Gives a Glimpse of Her Hair and Makeup Test for Henry Cavill’s Action-Thriller; Confirms the Film’s Arrival on February 2!

Argylle Early Reactions

It's Colourful, Vibrant And Fun!

#Argylle is a fun, highly kinetic spy action throwback that runs long, is unexpectedly softer than his previous efforts, and has too many twists for its own good. Still, it's colorful, vibrant, and has fun blurring the lines between real and fiction. #ArgylleMovie pic.twitter.com/mcAvUy8Kp0 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) January 31, 2024

Superb Cast!

#Argylle First things first, superb cast. Many unexpected twists & turns. There are trademark Matthew Vaughn action setpieces. Good amount of humour here & there. But it lacks 2 things - A strong emotion & visual quality. Can be exhausting and entertaining. Fun watch anthe 🥂 pic.twitter.com/34LYxaQkx7 — M28 (@varsham214) January 30, 2024

Surprising With Full Of Twists!

#ARGYLLE is a surprising, twisty blast featuring Matthew Vaughn’s stylish action set pieces. A splendid, kick-ass good time. Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard work wonders together in a consistently entertaining, very silly movie. Will the real Agent Argylle please stand up? pic.twitter.com/gIZraOaYn1 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) January 30, 2024

A Great Valentine’s Day Movie

#Argylle is a great #ValentinesDay movie! And full of so many surprises 🤯 I hope nobody ruins them for you! Review tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/AJdqkGVdnB — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 31, 2024

Henry Cavill Simply Rocks!

Argylle Trailer

