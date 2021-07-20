Zack Snyder shared the first look of Army Of Thieves, which is a prequel to Army Of The Dead. AOT is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer who will reprise his role from the Snyder flick. The poster promises there will be 'more safes and less zombies' when the movie releases on Netflix.

Dieter is back, with more safes and less zombies. 💰🔐 Don't miss the Army of Thieves @Comic_Con panel this Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm PT. #ComicConAtHome #ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/IM2m9j3d4n — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 20, 2021

