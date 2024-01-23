Aang and his companions make a highly anticipated return in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, generating excitement among viewers. The recently released Netflix trailer highlights defining moments for each main character, offering glimpses into Zuko's determination, Aang's whimsical air bending, Katara's hopeful demeanor, and Sokka's characteristic wit. Gordon Cormier assumes the role of Aang, the Avatar entrusted with mastering the four elements to restore harmony to a world threatened by the Fire Nation. The latest trailer is brimming with bending action and intense Fire Nation warfare, providing initial glimpses of characters such as King Bumi, June, and Jet. The eight hour-long episode first season will premiere on February 22. Avatar: The Last Airbender Teaser: Netflix Brings Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko to Live Action (Watch Video).

Watch Avatar - The Last Airbender Trailer:

YIP YIP! The Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer is HERE! 🌊🪨 Premiering February 22 🔥🌪️ pic.twitter.com/NLiU84ANAs — Netflix (@netflix) January 23, 2024

