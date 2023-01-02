After saying that Avatar: The Way of Water needs to be at least the third highest grossing film of all time to break even, Cameron has now walked back on his statements by saying it needs to be at least the tenth highest grossing film to break even. This means the film will need to make at least $1.5 billion at the box office. The film has currently crossed $1.3 billion worldwide. Avatar - The Way of Water: James Cameron's Sci-Sequel Needs to Make Over $2 Billion Just to Break Even at the Box Office.

Check Out the Tweet:

James Cameron now says #AvatarTheWayOfWater needs to be around the 10th highest grossing film of all-time to break even This would mean $1.5B at the worldwide box office pic.twitter.com/RvcTRo5v02 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 1, 2023

Commenting on his previous statements, James Cameron did come out and say that he was a little "inaccurate" with the figure.

Check Out the Tweet:

James Cameron on his previous comments “I was a little inaccurate with that” The film is currently at $1.38B pic.twitter.com/3CvOryPHl3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 1, 2023

