The early word for Avatar: The Way of Water is out and the saying of "never bet against James Cameron" has never felt more relevant. Seeing those who saw it calling the film a visual feast, many are saying that the storytelling here feels even more elevated and is bigger and better than the first one as well. Here are some of the reactions. Avatar - The Way of Water: James Cameron's Sci-Sequel Needs to Make Over $2 Billion Just to Break Even at the Box Office.

Vastly Superior!

As someone who LIKED -- but didn't LOVE -- the first AVATAR, let me tell you: AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER blew me away. Vastly superior in visuals, story telling and performances, the sequel left my jaw on the ground for the entire runtime. James Cameron is the GOD of sequels. pic.twitter.com/1cw6C94O4f — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 6, 2022

Storytelling At its Absolute Finest!

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty - this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

Astounding!

James Cameron's #AvatarTheWayOfWater is a monumental filmmaking achievement striking a great balance between technical & emotional. The 48fps 3D experience features some of the most jaw-dropping immersion I’ve ever seen. Felt like a kid again watching T2 for 1st time. Astounding. pic.twitter.com/cfiMADJzU4 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) December 6, 2022

Awe-Inducing Masterclass!

James Cameron & Co. deliver yet another riveting, awe-inducing masterclass in world-building with #AvatarTheWayOfWater . Immersive, emotionally engaging & epically entertaining, it’s a thrilling ride. CG artifice melts away where we’re just watching the characters’ humanity steer pic.twitter.com/6CksGpEumJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

Epic Blockbuster!

James Cameron once again shows filmmakers how it’s done. I’ve said it a thousand times. Never doubt him. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER is how you do epic blockbuster-ing. Emotional, visceral, and as big as movies get. @officialavatar — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 6, 2022

Pretty Incredible!

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is pretty incredible. I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing. One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building. pic.twitter.com/MXeN3z8BnP — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022

