OMG! Marvel films have been delayed. Well, as MCU has pushed release dates of Captain America 4, Avengers' sequel and the list can go on. As per the new release schedule, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which was initially slated for May 2, 2025 will now premiere on May 1, 2026, Thunderbolts has been shifted from July 26, 2024 to December 20, 2024 and other superhero movies are also postponed. Check out their new release dates below. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 Releases Postponed, View New Dates for James Cameron’s Films Inside!

Avengers Films New Release Dates

'AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY' and 'AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' have been delayed to May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively. pic.twitter.com/8DrKUDBtkN — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

Fantastic Four New Release Date

'FANTASTIC FOUR' will now open on May 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/MJUzZr39UE — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

Blade New Release Date

'BLADE' has been delayed to Feb. 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/SCgwLLLZTa — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

Thunderbolts New Release Date

'THUNDERBOLTS' has been delayed to Dec. 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/AicgkC5ZHO — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

Captain America New Release Date

'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' has been delayed to July 26, 2024. pic.twitter.com/iZVyLRx40W — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

Deadpool 3 New Release Date

'DEADPOOL 3' has been pushed up to May 3, 2024. pic.twitter.com/PCSd1Y5LTt — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) June 13, 2023

