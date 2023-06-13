OMG! Marvel films have been delayed. Well, as MCU has pushed release dates of Captain America 4, Avengers' sequel and the list can go on. As per the new release schedule, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which was initially slated for May 2, 2025 will now premiere on May 1, 2026, Thunderbolts has been shifted from July 26, 2024 to December 20, 2024 and other superhero movies are also postponed. Check out their new release dates below. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 Releases Postponed, View New Dates for James Cameron’s Films Inside!

Avengers Films New Release Dates

Fantastic Four New Release Date

Blade New Release Date

Thunderbolts New Release Date

Captain America New Release Date

Deadpool 3 New Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)