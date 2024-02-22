Ana de Armas's Ballerina, a highly anticipated spin-off from the John Wick series, has been postponed by a year. According to Variety and Deadline, creator Chad Stahelski teamed up with director Len Wiseman to film additional action scenes, taking advantage of the extended timeframe to enhance the film's quality. The new release date for Ballerina is June 6, 2025, instead of June 7, 2024. It is worth noting that Keanu Reeves is also part of the cast. Ballerina: Ana de Armas’ John Wick-Spinoff to Release on June 7, 2024; Keanu Reeves is Also Part of the Cast.

Ana de Armas' Ballerine Postponed:

‘JOHN WICK’ spin-off ‘BALLERINA’ has been delayed to June 6, 2025. It was originally set for a June 7, 2024 release. The film stars Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Gabriel Byrne, Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick. pic.twitter.com/JaTC1fM9gj — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)